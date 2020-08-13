Speaking to the club’s official website, Oldham Athletic’s new signing Bobby Grant has revealed there were other clubs in for him before opting to make the move to Boundary Park.

Oldham Athletic confirmed the arrival of former Blackpool and Fleetwood Town midfielder Bobby Grant earlier this week.

New manager Harry Kewell has been pressing on with recruitment ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and Grant is one of the latest arrivals. Now, it has been revealed he opted to join the Latics despite having offers from other clubs.

Speaking to the club’s official website about his decision to join Oldham Athletic, he said:

“It feels great to be here. I came down and met the gaffer on Thursday and had an hour with him and the excitement I got from the way he wants to play and the style of play as well as his enthusiasm, it was a no brainer for me.

“I had a couple of other clubs in for me but when you come and meet someone like Harry Kewell who’s played at the top level and is so down to earth when explaining about how he wants to play, like I said, it was a no brainer and I can’t wait to get going after such a long break because of what is going on in the world.

“I’m proper excited to go and meet the lads and get stuck into it. The season comes around very quickly, I think it’s just over three weeks until our first proper game, so I’ll make sure that I’m ready.”

Grant, 30, joined the club on loan from Wrexham and will be hoping his experience of both League One and League Two can help Kewell to a successful first season in charge of Oldham Athletic.

