Charlton Athletic have moved to strengthen their midfield ranks ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. The Addicks have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Alex Gilbey on their official club website, bringing him in from League One rivals MK Dons.

Gilbey has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Charlton Athletic, keeping him at The Valley until the summer of 2023.

Upon the announcement, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer expressed his delight at Gilbey’s arrival. Speaking to the club’s official website he said he is “over the moon”, saying:

“I’m over the moon because we’ve brought in a very good player. He’ll bring us a lot of energy in the middle of the park, physicality and goals.

“He’s 25 which is a good age to work with and he’s already got a lot of games under his belt. He was a good player for MK Dons, so we’ll bring him into our environment, look to improve him as a player and make us a better side.”

Gilbey 25, has plenty of experience at Football League level. The midfielder started out with Colchester United and impressed Wigan Athletic, who moved to bring him in prior to the 2016/17 campaign. A year later, Gilbey joined MK Dons, where he played 105 times before his most recent move to Charlton.

