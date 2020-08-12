According to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (Tuesday 12th August – 14:05), Leeds United are entering the end game in their pursuit of Fulham starlet Cody Drameh with a £400,000 bid already tabled for the youngster.

18-year-old Drameh is predominantly a right-back but has the ability to play in the left-back position. This versatility is something that Marcelo Bielsa looks for in his players, the Argentinian preferring to run with a smaller squad than many others.

The 18-year-old Londoner, who has been at Fulham since he was a youngster, has proven his worth enough to be able to play as a regular in the Cottagers Under-23s since making the jump to that level last summer.

The 3-cap England Under-18 international has impressed for both the Under-18s and Under-23s at Craven Cottage. During his time there, he has 34 appearances for the Under-23s in the Premier League 2 competition, scoring 1 goal and creating 8 assists.

His form this season just gone is what will have alerted the Whites. In 25 games across all competitions, youngster Drameh has scored 1 goal and provided 7 assists – all these assists coming in the Premier League 2 competition.

Aside from Helder Costa, whose permanent arrival at Elland Road was announced and the capture of Jack Harrison on another loan from Manchester City, it’s been young players arriving at Elland Road. Joe Gelhardt has arrived from Wigan and Charlie Allen from Linfield, plus the Whites have signed Illan Meslier from Lorient.

It looks like Cody Drameh is going to be the latest, highly-regarded young player joining the ranks at Elland Road.

