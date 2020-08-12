According to Wales Online, Swansea City are not expected to hold talks with former-Liverpool and Middlesbrough centre-back Daniel Ayala due to growing concerns over his wage demands.

Ayala was one of Middlesbrough’s highest earners, but was ultimately left to see out the remainder of his contract before becoming a free agent. He had played over 200 times for the North-East club over a six year period but he is now able to join another club for no fee whatsoever.

However, the wages are looking to be a major stumbling block for Swansea City who are reportedly keen to bring Ayala to the Liberty Stadium for the up and coming campaign.

The report from Wales Online states, ‘It’s understood they have not held talks with Ayala over a potential switch to the Liberty Stadium, nor do they expect to do so in the near future.

‘The Spaniard has featured nearer to the top end of the scale when it comes to wages earned during the course of his Championship career, and his income would certainly be an issue for the Swans who are aiming to reduce costs.’

Before signing for Middlesbrough back in 2014, Ayala had plied his trade at the likes of Liverpool, Hull City, Derby County, Norwich City and Nottingham Forest. He has also played one game for Spain’s under-21s side.

Middlesbrough have already delved into the free agent market for the 29-year old’s replacement, signing Grant Hall who had recently been released following his contract expiring at Queens Park Rangers.