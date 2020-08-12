If there is any position that Sheffield Wednesday need to strengthen this summer, it is the striker position.

At the start of this season, everything seemed fine in that department. They seemed so strong in the position that they even took the decision to sell Lucas Joao to Reading.

However, only Fletcher showed himself to be capable after that. Wednesday tried to make up for that with the loan signings of Alessio da Cruz, Connor Wickham and Josh Windass. But in the end, none of them worked out as well as the club wanted, though every striker had their moments.

Now though going into next season, Wednesday only have one striker on the books, Jordan Rhodes. Considering that for many fans Rhodes represents everything that has gone wrong with the club in the last few years, that’s a problem.

So let’s look at some up and coming strikers from Sky Bet League One that could do a job at Hillsborough.