Fleetwood Town have signed Morgan Boyes from Liverpool on a season-long loan deal as confirmed by the club website.

The 19-year-old defender is a product of the Liverpool academy and he has started to make the odd appearance for their first team. However his last chance didn’t go well. Hev made his first start for the Reds in the Carabao Cup match against Aston Villa and they would lose that game 5-0, with Boyes scoring an own goal in the process.

Boyes definitely needs more experience if he wants a chance of playing in the Liverpool first team and he’ll be heading up the Lancashire coast for the season. He has signed a deal that will move him to Fleetwood for the year. This could be an ideal move for the young defender. The Cod Army play good football and the hustle and bustle of Sky Bet League One will be good experience for him.

Following the completion of the move, Fleetwood head coach Joey Barton said: “He’s a player our scouts have been watching for a while and we are delighted to get him.

“Morgan is a young player with plenty of potential, hopefully, we can help him develop at Fleetwood and see him establish himself in our side.”

For Fleetwood, they will hoping that the signing of Boyes will help them go that one step further. They qualified for the League One play-offs this season but ended up losing in the semi-finals and will have to go again this season in the same division.

