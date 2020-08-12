Burton Albion have completed the signing of Kane Hemmings as confirmed by the club website.

The 28-year-old striker started in the Tamworth academy but would be signed up as a youngster by Rangers. He would go through their youth system but only made nine league appearances before moving to Cowdenbeath after a successful loan spell. He’d go on to become a bit of a journeyman. He’d have a mediocre spell with Barnsley before showing some real form back in Scotland for Dundee. It would be mediocrity for him again when he returned to England to play for Oxford United though he did well on loan at Mansfield Town. He would then play for Notts County before returning to Dundee.

Now Hemmings has signed for Burton, a particularly special move for the striker as he was born in the town. He’ll hope to be a star man as head coach Jake Buxton rebuilds the side ahead of the new season.

Hemmings said: “It’s been a long time coming and I’m buzzing to be signing.

“I’ve always had an affinity with the club and used to come and watch the games at both Pirelli Stadium and Eton Park when I was younger with my mates.

“I’ve pushed a number of times to get moves to the club and I’m delighted that this time I’ve been able to sort something and get it done.

“The manager said to me to come in, give it my all and that he’ll look after me.

“He’s got a good team and he wants people to come in and work hard, which I’ll one hundred percent do.

“It’s my hometown club and I want to do well, so I can’t wait to get started!”

