Middlesbrough have confirmed via their official website that their opening game of pre-season will be against League One side Plymouth Argyle.

As is usually the case with Neil Warnock’s teams, Middlesbrough will travel to Cornwall for pre-season training. They head down to the South-West Coast on August 24th and will kick-off their first game the following day against Plymouth Argyle.

Warnock has taken his former sides Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers, Leeds United, and Cardiff City down to Cornwall for pre-season and it has become a bit of a tradition for the veteran manager.

The fixture will take place behind closed doors at Home Park and is Middlesbrough’s only confirmed pre-season game at the moment.

Boro will be hoping to improve on their disappointing 17th place finish in the last campaign, whereas Plymouth will be buoyed by their recent promotion.

The Pilgrims earned their place in League One following the points per game ruling after the season was abruptly stopped due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Manager Ryan Lowe revealed he had been in contact with Warnock before now. “I have said to Neil, ‘Bring the lads down, what’s ours is yours’. We will try and do it as quietly as possible, for them more than us” he told Plymouth Live.

Plymouth will also play League Two side Forest Green Rovers in their pre-season schedule, but they could also add on a few more games to get up to match fitness between now and the start of the campaign.