According to The Gazette, ex-Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet has sealed a surprise move to Turkish second division side Altay SK amongst interest from the Championship.

Following his release from Blackpool this summer, striker Gnanduillet had been attracting attention from Derby County, Middlesbrough and Stoke City, but instead, he has opted for a move to Turkey.

The 28-year old scored 18 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions last season and was the joint-second top scorer in League One behind only Ivan Toney of Peterborough United. His form had caught the attention of several clubs.

He had turned down a new contract offer at Bloomfield Road and could have made the step up to the second tier had one of the interested clubs come in for him.

Gnanduillet has played for several clubs up and down the footballing pyramid in England, plying his trade at the likes of Chesterfield, Tranmere Rovers, Oxford United, Stevenage, and Leyton Orient before signing for Blackpool.

He had two spells at the Tangerines, firstly between 2016 and 2018, and departed the club to join South African Premier League side Baroka. However, he failed to make a single appearance for his new club and moved back to Blackpool that same transfer window just two months later.

Middlesbrough, Stoke, and Derby will now have to turn their attention towards other targets. Gnanduillet provided each of the trio with a free option, however, they will now need to reassess their options ahead of the up and coming Championship campaign.