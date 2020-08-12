Fleetwood Town are interested in goalkeeper Mark Howard, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Fleetwood. Looking at keeper Mark Howard in training. Free after leaving Blackpool. Others into him. (@reluctantnicko)

The League One side are in the hunt for another ‘keeper and have identified the veteran as a potential option.

Howard, who is 33 years old, is currently a free agent after being released by Blackpool and is weighing up his next move.

He joined the Tangerines in 2018 on a two-year deal and was their first choice in his first season. However, he lost his place this past term and spent some time out on loan in League Two at Salford City.

Prior to his move to Bloomfield Road, Howard had spells with the likes of Arsenal, Cardiff City, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers.

Fleetwood have loaned out highly-rated young ‘keeper Billy Crellin to Bolton for next season to gain some first-team experience which leaves Alex Cairns as their only senior goalkeeping option at the moment.

Howard seems a shrewd choice to compete with Carins for the number one jersey for Joey Barton’s side.

The North West outfit reached the Play-Offs last season but lost to eventual winners Wycombe Wanderers over two legs in the semi-finals. They will be aiming to go one step further next time around.

Fleetwood are hoping to get some deals done in the transfer market and have also been linked with free agent Mark Duffy, as covered by The72.

Will Fleetwood land Howard?