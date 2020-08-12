AFC Bournemouth are set to have talks with Andrew Surman, Charlie Daniels and Simon Francis over their futures at the club, as per a report by the Bournemouth Echo.

All three players are currently out of contract at the moment.

The new Cherries’ boss Jason Tindall is preparing for life in the Championship next season and keeping hold of the experienced trio would be a boost to their chances of an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

He has said, as per the Bournemouth Echo: “No, that’s on the to-do list. This week I’ll be meeting with those guys and discussing things moving forward. Three great players for the football club and that’s right on my priority list to do.”

Surman, who is 33 years old, has been on the books at Bournemouth for the past six seasons and would be a useful player for Tindall to keep.

Daniels joined the club in 2011 having previously played for Tottenham Hotspur and Leyton Orient and has since made 265 appearances.

Francis signed the same time as Surman and has played 324 times. He adds more experience to their backline and knows the club inside out.

Bournemouth’s chances of success next season will mainly depend on which players they can keep. They are expecting a lot of interest in key players like Callum Wilson, Josh King and David Brooks from top flight sides.

Keeping Surman, Daniels and Francis would be beneficial for the Cherries and it will be interesting to see if they stay.

