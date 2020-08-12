Sheffield Wednesday are interested in defender Chey Dunkley, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

The centre-back is out of contract at the DW Stadium and is available on a free transfer.

Dunkley, who is 28 years old, could be handed a Championship lifeline this summer. Bristol City and Watford are also believed to be keen on his signature.

The defender impressed for Wigan in the last campaign and scored six goals from defence.

Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt for some more signings this summer having landed youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from Manchester City so far. They are eager to bring in a centre-back and see Dunkley as someone who could bolster their backline.

Garry Monk’s men start next season on -12 points and face an uphill battle in climbing up the league.

Dunkley joined Wigan in 2017 from Oxford United and has been a key player for them over the past three seasons. He helped them win the League One title in his first campaign at the club and then stay up in the Championship the year after.

Prior to his move to the Latics, the experienced defender had spells at Crewe Alexandra, Hednesford Town, Kidderminster Harriers and Oxford.

He will not be short of options over the coming weeks with Championship clubs being linked with him and would be a decent signing for someone on a free. His is a name to keep an eye on.

In other Wednesday news, they are after their ex-defender Frederico Venancia, as covered by The72.

