According to Sky Sports, Watford have set their asking price for their Liverpool-linked winger Ismaila Sarr.

The wide-midfielder was Watford’s record signing, arriving from Stade Rennais in France for £35 million last summer. The 22-year old scored five goals and registered six assists in 28 games for the Hornets in his debut Premier League season.

But unfortunately for Watford, Sarr’s form couldn’t help them to beat the drop, and with a lot of players on big money wages in the second division, they could be looking to cash in on some of their highest earners.

The report states that they would be willing to sell the winger, but only if their valuation of the player is met.

Watford are looking for a bid in the region of £40 million. It is unknown whether Liverpool are ready to match their valuation, as most likely the youngster would provide back-up to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane out wide and would not be a guaranteed starter each week.

He has also played 26 times for the Senegal national team, scoring four goals. Sarr was part of the international side that took part in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the side that reached the Africa Cup of Nations final in 2019, ultimately losing out to Algeria.

The transfer window is open between now and October 5th. However, for trades between the Premier League and the EFL, there is a domestic-only window, which runs from October 5th and closes on October 16th.