Speaking to Sky Sports News, former West Bromwich Albion forward Daniel Sturridge says he has ‘unfinished business’ in the Premier League.

Sturridge is now a free agent after he was released from Trabzonspor in the Turkish Superlig following a four-month ban for breaking gambling rules.

Before then he enjoyed a successful career in England, plying his trade for Manchester City, Chelsea, Bolton Wanderers, Liverpool, and West Brom.

Sturridge won the Premier League, FA Cup twice and the UEFA Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge, and was victorious in Europe a second time, winning the Champions League with Liverpool last season.

But the 31-year old claims he has unfinished business in England’s top flight.

“We have options around the world but I’m an English player and I’ve always loved playing in the Premier League,” said Sturridge.

“I believe I’ve got a lot to give to the Premier League and I would say that’s my first choice. I do feel I have unfinished business so I would like to go back and play there.

“I’d like to think I’m one of the better options for teams,” he added.

“I’m a free agent and I’ve played for a lot of top clubs around the world. I’m just ready to help a team be successful and to be a big part of their plans.

“I believe there’s a lot left in these legs. Although I’ve been around a long time, I would say that there’s miles on the clock but this vehicle has a lot left.”

Sturridge has also played 26 times for England, scoring eight goals including two in major tournaments. He notched the Three Lions’ equaliser against Italy in the 2014 World Cup and the winner against Wales at Euro 2016.