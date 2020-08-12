According to the Daily Mirror’s David Anderson, Leeds United are interested in Queens Park Rangers rising star Eberechi Eze. Londoner Eze is one of the Sky Bet Championship players who stood out this season.

Leeds are keen on QPR’s Eberechi Eze, but are unwilling to meet Rangers’ £20million valuation. Crystal Palace have already failed with a £10million offer, while West Ham are also keen on Eze. #lufc — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) August 12, 2020

Eze has been at QPR since August 2016, joining them from Millwall Under-18s. Before that, he bounced around clubs at youth level, leaving Arsenal in 2011 for Fulham before leaving the Cottagers in January 2014 for Reading – joining up with Milwall in July of the same year.

He spent time out on loan at Wycombe Wanderers (Aug 2017-Jan 2018) where he made 22 appearances, scoring 5 goals. However, since then he has been a regular in the QPR first-team, making 112 appearances and scoring 20 goals and adding 13 assists.

However, it is this season that has made clubs prick their ears in interest at the crescendo of noise coming out of Loftus Road about Eze. It is a season where he has really sparked in the entirety of the 46-game campaign where he’s been an ever-present for QPR.

It is also a season where the 22-year-old Londoner has scored 14 goals and provided 8 assists in that 46-game campaign. That sort of return, alongside the displays, that he has consistently pumped out are going to impress anyone and he’s certainly impressed Leeds United according to Anderson (above).

Crystal Palace, Leeds United’s fellow Premier League side, have had a £10m bid turned down for Eze. That is a low-ball entry bid and one that would definitely be swatted away. However, it is a marker of intent that has been put and one that will allow the Whites to look at where their own entry bid might be.

Would Eberechi Eze fit into the style of play of a Bielsa Leeds United?