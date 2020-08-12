Ben White was the replacement for Pontus Jansson last season at Leeds United. Many were sceptical that a relatively untried youngster was replacing an experienced international. In the end, they needn’t have worried as the Dorset lad put on a season’s masterclass for the West Yorkshire side. So much so he’s their priority target this summer window. Two bids, £18m and £22m, had been entered and rejected before a latest £30m bid was also knocked back.

Breaking: Brighton have rejected a £30million bid from Leeds for Ben White. The English Centre Back is also attracting interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.#BHAFC #LUFC #CFC #LFC pic.twitter.com/jRlMOTvjqh — Sky Sports News 🕐 (@skyysportsnew) August 12, 2020

That sky-high bid for a 22-year-old with just one season of Championship football under his belt is seen as excessive by some. However, he slotted into a Leeds United side playing flowing, Bielsa-style football and looked the part from Day 1. He played every minute, of every game for the West Yorkshire side – showing the level of potential that highlighted the talent that he is.

Brighton, obviously buoyed by his displays, are unwilling to let him go and have reiterated time-and-again that they see his future at the AMEX. Trouble is though when a gem is polished like Ben White has been by Leeds, others start to really note the gleam. It is a gleam that has brought attention from big guns Liverpool and Chelsea.

Yet, at the moment Brighton are standing firm and resisting all offers for their prize youngster. Leeds United offering £30m shows that they are serious. Here’s how some of their fans are reacting to news of that bid being knocked back.

Leeds United fans react after £30m bid fails to Free Ben White

A lot of fans, like the following quintet, think £30 and a no is enough:

IF a £30 million bid for Ben White has been rejected then sack it off immediately, or at least tell Brighton that. #lufc — I'd Radebe Leeds 🏆 (@Radebe_Leeds) August 12, 2020

30 mill fr ben white ! I’m sorry but it’s too much money he’s not proven in the premier league, let’s move on #lufc — Kev Cressey (@kevincressey) August 12, 2020

I love Ben White but honestly not sure we want to go much higher then 30m for him.. Crazy money #LUFC — ROSSii (@MrROSSii1990) August 12, 2020

Ben White is an amazing Defender. End of the day Brighton can slap whatever price on him. More than £30m is too much, so lets move on, as much as we want him. Good luck to him and Brighton next season #lufc #bhafc — V (@bgvalk) August 12, 2020

Not in the least convinced by the rumour that #BHAFC have received and rejected a 30m offer for Ben White from #LUFC. But if it is true, we need to move on. We could get Foyth and Quarta for that money – a sort of two for the price of one deal. — Bob in Spain (@ExpatTennisFan) August 12, 2020

Others are of a different leaning, though and with a mix of views:

Pay whatever it takes for Ben White, just get it done! #lufc — Ross O'Connor (@lufcroc) August 12, 2020

30 million for Ben White. He had an amazing season for us, but he hasn’t played Premier League football. A huge gamble, but a clear indication of the state of this transfer market post COVID? I’d pay it. #LUFC #FreeBenWhite — Sam Burton (@samburtonradio) August 12, 2020

£30mill for Ben White is a lot!! Quarta / Foyth much less do you think? Striker, CAM, Winger & another CB still to buy surely! #LUFC — Glynn (@GlynnTQ) August 12, 2020

If Ben White does end up going anywhere for more than £30m Brighton should give us half because he would have been worth nowhere near that before Bielsa got his hands on him #FreeBenWhite #lufc — Jamie Smith (@Jamie_Smith1507) August 12, 2020

The Ben White saga is turning into the new Che Adams saga. Trying to buy a player the club doesn’t want to sell, never easy. Can’t blame Brighton for wanting to keep hold of him, but they have so many CBs surely they can’t gaurentee him game time #lufc — LUFC OZZY (@AdamOzzy) August 12, 2020

Will Leeds United end up getting Ben White after £30m bid turned down?