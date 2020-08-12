Ben White was the replacement for Pontus Jansson last season at Leeds United. Many were sceptical that a relatively untried youngster was replacing an experienced international. In the end, they needn’t have worried as the Dorset lad put on a season’s masterclass for the West Yorkshire side. So much so he’s their priority target this summer window. Two bids, £18m and £22m, had been entered and rejected before a latest £30m bid was also knocked back.

That sky-high bid for a 22-year-old with just one season of Championship football under his belt is seen as excessive by some. However, he slotted into a Leeds United side playing flowing, Bielsa-style football and looked the part from Day 1. He played every minute, of every game for the West Yorkshire side – showing the level of potential that highlighted the talent that he is.

Brighton, obviously buoyed by his displays, are unwilling to let him go and have reiterated time-and-again that they see his future at the AMEX. Trouble is though when a gem is polished like Ben White has been by Leeds, others start to really note the gleam. It is a gleam that has brought attention from big guns Liverpool and Chelsea.

Yet, at the moment Brighton are standing firm and resisting all offers for their prize youngster. Leeds United offering £30m shows that they are serious. Here’s how some of their fans are reacting to news of that bid being knocked back.

Leeds United fans react after £30m bid fails to Free Ben White

A lot of fans, like the following quintet, think £30 and a no is enough:

Others are of a different leaning, though and with a mix of views:

 

Will Leeds United end up getting Ben White after £30m bid turned down?

Yes.

Another bid incoming.

No.

Time to be realistic.