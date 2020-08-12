Bradford City are in the hunt for a new striker, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The Bantams have held talks with two potential options as they search for a replacement for James Vaughan.

Vaughan, who is 32 years old, has left Valley Parade to sign for Tranmere Rovers on a permanent deal. He spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Prenton Park and will line up for the Whites against Bradford in League Two next season.

Stuart McCall’s side are looking for another signing to continue their summer recruitment. He has said, as per the Telegraph and Argus: “Obviously we were only paying a certain amount of James’s money (towards the salary cap) and anyone coming in will count for the full wages.

“But we’re still looking in that regard. We are well under the cap at the minute I’ve already spoken to a couple of players over the past week. Convincing them to drop to League Two is probably the problem. But we’ll keep banging on the door.”

“We could have made him sit here and pick his money up but we were not getting anything off him. James made that very clear. I’d have a committed, positive James Vaughan all day long in the dressing room and on the pitch. But we weren’t getting that – and James made it quite clear we weren’t going to get it.”

Losing Vaughan is a blow for Bradford, especially to a league rival. He scored 11 goals for them last season and is an established forward at that level. Nevertheless, McCall will be busy trying to find an adequate replacement to lead the line for them next term.

The Yorkshire side finished just shy of the Play-Offs when the season was halted.

