Leeds United have seen a third bid for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White rejected – this time in the region of £30million as reported by Football Insider.

The Yorkshire giants have already offered figures of £18.5million and £22million and have this time increased it to around £30million but it is still not deemed enough by the Seagulls.

White enjoyed a hugely impressive campaign on loan at Elland Road last season where he was one of the standout players in the division and it has been no secret that the club are eager to acquire him on a permanent basis.

Prior to joining Leeds on loan he enjoyed temporary spells at Peterborough United and Newport County but it is last season where he really flourished.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has publicly stated how highly he regards White despite him having only made two appearances for his parent club.

Potter sees White as playing a huge part in their team next season and pushing for a starting berth and it is unclear whether any bid from Leeds would be enough to see them part ways with the youngster.

White showed real versatility whilst at Leeds having made most of his appearances at centre-back but also filling in superbly in central midfield when Kalvin Phillips was unavailable.

Brighton have a host of central defenders at their disposal with Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Adam Webster and Dan Burn within their ranks. Dunk has attracted attention from Chelsea whilst Duffy has been heavily linked with a move to West Brom.

Leeds are clearly keen to bring White back to the club and the player himself has already stated how much he enjoyed his time at Elland Road but it remains to be seen if the transfer will happen.

