George Thorne has left Oxford United, as announced by their official club website.

The midfielder only joined the U’s on a permanent basis in January but is now moving on.

Thorne, who is 27 years old, will now weigh up his next move as a free agent.

The ex-England Under-19 international spent the first-half of this past season on loan with Karl Robinson’s side before penning a short-term deal at the Kassam Stadium.

He has told their website: “I’ve loved my time with Oxford. It’s a good club and the Gaffer and the lads have been brilliant. Obviously it has been frustrating not to play more games but I still think I have something to offer and I’ll explore all the options ahead of the new season. I thank everyone at Oxford and wish the club well for the future.”

Thorne started his career at West Bromwich Albion and went onto play 17 times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away from the Midlands at Portsmouth, Peterborough United, Watford and Derby County.

Derby signed him in 2014 and he made 73 appearances for the Rams during his six years on the books there.

However, injuries hit and he was loaned out to Luton Town before joining Oxford.

Thorne is a decent option for clubs needing midfielders on a free this summer and will be considering his next move.

In other Oxford news, their defender Rob Dickie is on QPR’s radar, as covered by The72.

Would you take Thorne at your club?