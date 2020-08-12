West Bromwich Albion are eyeing up a summer move for Wigan Athletic midfielder Joe Williams according to Football Insider.

Due to their financial woes, Williams could be available for a cut-price fee of around £1.5million making him an attractive option for potential suitors.

The 23-year-old central midfielder was a key player for the Latics despite their struggles as the 12 points they were deducted for entering administration meant they were subsequently relegated to League One.

He made 38 appearances in the Championship last season scoring one goal and providing four assists during that time.

Williams is contracted to the Latics for a further two years following his arrival from Everton last summer but with Wigan desperate for extra cash injections they could be willing to listen to offers for the midfielder.

Williams enjoyed loan spells at Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers before making a permanent switch to Wigan and has been capped at England under-20 level highlighting his potential and the talent that he possesses.

The midfielder came through the Everton academy and was highly regarded by their hierarchy despite leaving for pastures new.

Joe Gelhardt, Jensen Weir and Leon Balogun have already left the Latics with them looking to sell their prized assets in order to balance their financial books.

West Brom are looking to make fresh additions to their squad upon their return to the Premier League and a young and hungry central midfielder could be just what they need.

There is still no certainty that Filip Krovinovic will return to the Hawthorns following a loan spell leaving Jake Livermore, Romaine Sawyers and Rekeem Harper at Slaven Bilic’s disposal with the latter lacking top-flight experience.

Would Joe Williams be a good signing for West Brom?