According to Wales Online, Cardiff City are set to beat Middlesbrough to the signing of Wigan Athletic forward Kieffer Moore.

Moore has been interesting several Championship clubs following Wigan’s points deduction and subsequent relegation down to League One, with both Middlesbrough and Cardiff the frontrunners in attempting to sign him.

The report states that the Welsh international has opted to sign for Cardiff City and a medical has been planned to get underway soon.

The Bluebirds striker Danny Ward is expected to leave the club in the coming weeks with Huddersfield the most likely destination and Cardiff boss Neil Harris has already released Omar Bogle. This means they are looking to recruit a new striker for the up and coming campaign as they aim to build on last season’s fifth-place finish.

Middlesbrough were hoping to secure a deal for Moore to provide competition with duo Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher. Boro were the lowest scorers in the Championship last year and are looking to sign a striker in this summer’s transfer window, especially following the release of Rudy Gestede two months ago.

Moore scored 10 goals in 36 games last season for the Latics and ended the season as the club’s top scorer in the league. He has also played five times for the Welsh national team, scoring twice, with both goals coming in UEFA Euro 2020 qualification.

He has had spells at Yeovil Town, Forest Green Rovers, Torquay United, Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, and Barnsley before signing for Wigan in 2019.