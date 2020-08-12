QPR boss Mark Warburton is gearing up for his second full season in charge of the London club.

He will be eager to bolster his squad over the coming weeks in preparation for next season.

The Hoops should boost their midfield department by bringing in recently released Hull City duo Jon Toral and Kevin Stewart.

Toral, who is 25 years old, has played under Warburton at both Brentford and Rangers in the past and would be a shrewd signing by the R’s.

He has spent the past three seasons with Hull in the Championship having previously also played for the likes of Arsenal, Granada and Birmingham City.

The Spaniard is weighing up his options as a free agent and should be on QPR’s radar. He would give them more of a creative spark going forward and would also be useful to have in their ranks, especially if Ebe Eze makes a move to the Premier League.

Stewart, on the other hand, proved with the Tigers that, when fit, he is a top player at second tier level. He has played in the Premier League before at Liverpool and although injuries have affected him over the past couple of years, he is a still a great option for clubs on a free.

QPR have so far brought in George Thomas but will be looking for more players. They are in the hunt for a new centre-back, with Oxford United’s Rob Dickie on their radar, as covered by The72.

Who would you choose if you could only have one, QPR fans?