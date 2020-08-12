Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson has admitted that he will ‘more than likely’ leave the club this summer as reported by BBC Sport.

The full-back has been linked with a move to Sheffield United with a bid of around £2million believed to have been accepted by the Latics although discussions haven’t yet continued

Robinson was all set for a move to AC Milan in January but complications during his medical meant that the deal fell through and he remained at Wigan.

However, with Wigan having entered administration and receiving a 12 point deduction they were ultimately relegated to League One and are now looking to offload some of their star players to recoup funds to aid their financial woes.

“I’m pretty sure I will be leaving, bar anything out the blue happening,” the United States international said.

“I’m open to moving to a top-tier club. Whether it ends up being a Premier League team, a Serie A team or a Bundesliga team I don’t know yet. That’s all in the hands of my agent and who wants me more.”

“I’m hoping that I can go to a club now where it’s a new challenge, it’s a higher standard and most of all I still want to play.”

However, Robinson has warned that he isn’t willing to accept playing second fiddle and wants to continue playing regularly which could have an effect on his decision.

“I haven’t come back from all these setbacks to sit on the bench for anyone. I want to come and play and test myself and get better as a player.”

Robinson enjoyed an impressive season for Wigan despite their relegation and is seen as one of the best defenders outside the Premier League and will be a real coup for whichever team he departs for.

