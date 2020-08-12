Queens Park Rangers star Bright Osayi-Samuel could be set to stay at the London club following the transfer collapse of his move to Club Brugge.

As reported by West London Sport, the winger is set to return to pre-season training next week with discussions set to take place over his future.

Belgian side Club Brugge had a bid of £4.7million accepted by QPR but Osayi-Samuel wanted time to consider his options and eventually opted against the move.

Talks had been taking place over a new contract with QPR ideally wanting to retain the young starlet but there is no certainty that he will remain with the club.

Leeds United, Crystal Palace and West Brom are all reportedly interested in the youngster but are yet to make any formal approaches for him.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive Championship campaign as he made his breakthrough with the club – scoring five goals and providing eight assists in 37 league appearances.

His current deal at Loftus Road expires next year and QPR want to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer or for a reduced fee in January.

QPR and Osayi-Samuel are still hopeful of English clubs coming in for him but as yet there has been nothing confirmed.

With the winger seemingly open to offers and available for around £5million he could represent shrewd business for a top-flight club with the potential for development and talent clear for all to see following a very good Championship campaign.

