According to Lancs Live, Norwich City are said to be in pole position ahead of Middlesbrough to sign Burnley defender Ben Gibson.

Gibson has not featured for Burnley in the Premier League since December 2018, which in turn was his debut for the Clarets. His £15 million joint-club record move from Middlesbrough really hasn’t turned out well for the centre-back and he is now eyeing a move away from Turf Moor.

A reunion with Boro looked to be the most viable and realistic option given he had come through the youth setup and his uncle is Chairman Steve Gibson. However, his wages could prove to be a hurdle for Neil Warnock’s side.

With Norwich now having parachute payments to help with their first season back in the second tier, they could certainly better Middlesbrough in terms of a transfer fee or the wages they could offer.

Burnley are looking to recoup the majority of the fee they paid two years ago, and would prioritise a permanent exit from the club for the player as opposed to a loan deal.

Middlesbrough are looking to reign in spending this summer and would most likely pursue a loan, whereas Norwich could take Gibson off their hands for good if they so wanted.

The 27-year old had been training with Boro last season following a falling out with Clarets boss Sean Dyche.

He played just once for Dyche’s side last season, surprisingly captaining Burnley in their Carabao Cup second round defeat at the hands of Sunderland.