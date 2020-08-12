West Bromwich Albion have rejected a bid from Crystal Palace ahead of the tribunal for defender Nathan Ferguson as reported by the Express & Star.

Ferguson signed for the Eagles having rejected a contract offer from the Baggies but due to his age there will now be a tribunal to determine the fee that West Brom will receive for losing one of their academy graduates.

Back in January the two clubs had agreed a fee of around £11million for the teenager but the move failed to materialise due to an issue with Ferguson’s medical and he remained at the Hawthorns.

However, relations between the player and West Brom turned sour and he made it clear that he didn’t see his future being at the Hawthorns and subsequently joined Palace last month.

Due to Ferguson being under 23, Albion are due compensation for the player they have developed since he was seven and this will be determined by a tribunal.

West Brom are said to be wishing to point to the fact that they received an offer of around £11million in the last transfer window and the lucrative deal that they offered to Ferguson when making their case for a fair price for his services.

Reports have recently suggested that the Baggies will receive around £6million but they will be hoping for as much as possible despite the financial struggles which have been caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

West Brom have highly regarded the academy graduate with Slaven Bilic having previously said that he believes the defender will play for England one day such is his talent and potential.

Although the Midlands side are unlikely to get the £12million they were offered, they are well within their rights to try and obtain as much of a fee as possible.