In an article released on the Huddersfield Town website, new Terriers boss Carlos Corberan has added to his backroom staff as Jorge Alarcon and Narcis Pelach join as first-team coaches and Linas Treigys as an analyst.

Corberan, of course, joins Town from local rivals Leeds United after the success that he had with the Under-23s at Elland Road. He was brought to the Whites by former boss Thomas Christiansen and kept on by Marcelo Bielsa.

Corberan’s sides mirrored the style of play that the Leeds United first-team engaged in. He was seen as integral to the transition of players between the two set-ups and was held in high-regard by Bielsa. It was something that Huddersfield Town picked up on before taking the leap to name him as boss at the John Smith’s Stadium.

All three newly-appointed backroom staff members have worked with Corberan before. Here’s a summary of each staff member’s experience.

Jorge Alcarcon: worked at Qatari side Umm Salal as an assistant coach. Coached Levante’s Under-23s (2017/18). Worked with Corberan at Ermis Aradippou in Cyprus. Also worked together at Saudi club Al-Nassr with Corberan as Assistant Coach and Alcarcon as Fitness Coach.

Narcis Pelach: served as Assistant Coach at La Liga 2 side Girona last season. Spent 14 years as a player at Girona. Was Head COach of Girona’s Under-23s. Has spent time as a Head Coach with third-tier sides UE Figueres and Peralda. Spent time this season with Corberan at Elland Road.

Linas Treigys: worked as an analyst with the Lithuanian national side (2016-19) and with Leeds United’s Under-23s last season.

There is, of course, no suggestion that Corberan will be bringing BielsaBall to the John Smith’s Stadium, no suggestion at all. However, he is surrounding himself with those that he trusts and that ‘Leeds United link’ is still there.

Will Carlos Corberan be a success or a failure at Huddersfield Town?