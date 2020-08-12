Eunan O’Kane has returned to training with Luton Town after a lengthy spell on the side lines, as per a report by the Irish Mirror.

The midfielder remains on loan at Kenilworth Road in an arrangement with Leeds United.

O’Kane, who is 29 years old, has had injury problems over the past year-and-a-half and technically still has a year left on his deal at Elland Road which expires in 2021.

However, the Whites sent him to Luton to help him regain his fitness and get his career back on track.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Leeds in 2016 and has since made 58 appearances for the Yorkshire side.

O’Kane is an experienced midfielder who could come in handy for Luton next season. He has played over 300 games in his career to date and will be eager to get back playing for Nathan Jones’ side after nearly two years without playing a competitive game.

He moved to England to sign for Torquay United in 2010 from Coleraine and has since also played for AFC Bournemouth.

Luton have returned to pre-season as Jones prepares for his first full season back with the Bedfordshire side. He kept them up against the odds last term and they will be hoping to be a bit more comfortable next time around.

The Hatters have so far signed winger Jordan Clark after he left Accrington Stanley and will have their sights set on more acquisitions. O’Kane will feel like a new signing for them though.

