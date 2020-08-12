West Bromwich Albion and Fulham are set to do battle for Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney with his ‘dream move’ being to the Premier League as reported by Football Insider.

The 24-year-old was close to joining Brentford but following their play-off final heartbreak, Fulham and West Brom could steal a march on them as they are able to offer top-flight football.

Toney had a standout season in League One in 2019/20 as he scored 26 goals and finishing as the top scorer in the division despite the premature end to the campaign.

In total, he has scored 49 goals in two seasons at Peterborough and has announced himself as one of the best strikers outside the Premier League.

Posh have already rebuffed a bid from Brentford for around £5million and an offer from Celtic for £2.5-£3million as they have made it clear they are holding out for close to £10million for their prized asset.

New York Red Bulls are also said to be interested in the striker but he has reportedly made it clear that he would prefer a move to the Premier League.

West Brom and Fulham are both looking to add to their striking department this summer with the Cottagers relying heavily on Aleksandar Mitrovic and are hoping to bring in fresh faces to add competition to their strikeforce.

The Baggies’ strikers struggled last season with Charlie Austin finishing as their top scorer with 11 goals but neither him or Hal Robson-Kanu or Kenneth Zohore managed to find the back of the net on a consistent basis.

It would represent something of a gamble for the newly promoted sides to pursue Toney with a lack of top-flight experience but he is undoubtedly a huge talent with a bright future.

