Brentford are in the process of picking themselves back up after their Play-Off final defeat to Fulham.

The Bees are facing a massive test in keeping hold of key players like Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma and may be resigned to losing them.

Thomas Frank’s side need to turn their attentions to potential reinforcements to ensure they are capable of going for promotion again.

One player they should move for is Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis, who has been linked with the London side earlier this summer, as covered by The72.

Portsmouth are bracing themselves for bids for their key man with them staying in League One next season.

Curtis, who is 24 years old, caught the eye again for Kenny Jackett’s side this past campaign and scored 14 goals in all competitions.

He joined Portsmouth in May 2018 for a bargain fee of just £100,000 from Derry City and has become a hit with the third tier side. He chipped in with 11 goals in his debut at Fratton Park.

His form has also attracted the Republic of Ireland set-up of whom he has now made three caps for at international level.

Brentford’s transfer dealings have been top notch over recent years and Curtis is another who could come in and hit the ground running immediately.

The draw of their new stadium for next season makes Frank’s men an attractive club to join this summer. Do you think they should reignite their interest in Curtis? Let us know in the poll below.

Should the Bees move for Curtis?