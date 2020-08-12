Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham have joined the race for ex-Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser according to 90Min.

Fraser left the Cherries after the lockdown period with his contract due to expire in the summer and refused to sign a short-term extension meaning he was absent for their games post lockdown.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have previously been linked with the winger but have seemingly cooled their interest meaning one of the newly promoted sides could have a great chance of signing him.

The Scottish international is available on a free transfer and for a player of his calibre it would represent great business for any Premier League side.

Arsenal are close to confirming the signing of Willian from Chelsea meaning it is unlikely they will pursue Fraser and Spurs are also thought to be considering alternative options.

Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United are all long-term admirers of Fraser and will provide stern competition to the three new clubs entering the top-flight.

The Scot made 28 appearances for the Cherries last term but endured a difficult campaign at the Cherries, scoring just once and adding four assists during their relegation season.

However, in the previous campaign he provided 14 assists which was only bettered by Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, raising his profile even further.

To acquire a winger such as Fraser for a newly promoted side and on a free transfer would be a real coup and could be the difference between staying in the division or struggling for survival.

