Lincoln City are closing in on a loan deal for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Imps’ boss Michael Appleton knows the highly-rated stopper from his time as first-team coach at West Brom and is set to bring him to Sincil Bank.

Lincoln have been in the hunt for a new goalkeeper for next season and appear to have found their man now.

The Baggies’ stopper has spent this past season on loan at Plymouth Argyle and helped them win promotion from League Two. The Pilgrims have been interested in bringing him back to Home Park but are poised to miss out now to Lincoln.

Palmer, who is 23 years old, has previously spent time out on loan from the Midlands side at Kidderminster Harriers, Oldham Athletic and Notts County.

He is being loaned out again by Slaven Bilic’s side for more game time as his chances of breaking into the Baggies’ first-team next season are slim with them being in the Premier League.

Lincoln will be able to provide him with regular minutes in League One and will aid his development. The Imps have been busy so far this summer bolstering their squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

They have brought in the likes of Ethan Ross, James Jones, Conor McGrandles, Timothy Eyoma and Adam Jackson.

