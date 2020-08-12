According to Portuguese source O Jogo, Leeds United are interested in Torino’s Brazilian defender Lyanco and it is an interest where they are said to be one of the better-placed sides.

Leeds United need a replacement for Ben White, especially with the interest that is being shown in the Breighton youngster after his stellar season on loan at Elland Road. Such was the success of that season that he has drawn interest from the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Poole-born youngster has also drawn interest from Leeds United with two bids, £18m and £22m, said to have been offered by the Whites. Such has been the rise in Ben White’s stock that these bids were turned down by the Seagulls. There is chatter that the West Yorkshire club are considering a further bid as they look to free Ben White.

O Jogo say that Lyanco is looking to move on from Torino and that Portuguese giants Sporting were said interested and their offer was €5m/£4.4m. This was an offer that doesn’t match up to Torino’s valuation of the former Sao Paulo player, the Italians looking for €10m/£8.9m.

This is said to be too much for Sporting who saw the amount for Lyanco’s signature to be too excessive. O Jogo do go on to say that others are interested and that “some of them [are] available to achieve the financial conditions required by Torino, but also meet [the] better economic assumptions for the player.”

Leeds United are name-checked in the article as one of these sides, the Whites being seen as “one of these cases.” Promotion to the Premier League, with the TV share riches that it brings, would mean that the West Yorkshire outfit would comfortably be able to afford both the fee and the player’s personal demands.

All that remains to be seen is what direction the Whites will take and what their thinking is on Ben White, first.

Should Leeds United be looking at players like Lyanco rather than focusing on Ben White?