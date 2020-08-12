Harrogate Town have signed midfielder Connor Kirby on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The 21-year-old has become their first signing of the summer as they prepare for life in League Two.

Kirby has now found a new home after being released by Sheffield Wednesday.

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver has told their website: “Connor acquitted himself very well at Macclesfield and had a really impressive season. He’s a really energetic centre midfielder who is willing to break forward and put a tackle in, a good all-round, honest, hungry and talented lad.

“He has already shown he can do it in League Two and he’ll attack it with confidence, as soon as I met him I thought he would be a great fit for us.”

Kirby rose up through the youth ranks at Hillsborough and signed his first professional contract in October 2015.

He made his first-team debut for the Owls in a second tier fixture against Reading in April 2018 and has since made three more appearances for the Yorkshire side in all competitions.

Kirby was loaned out by Sheffield Wednesday this past season to Macclesfield Town and enjoyed playing regular senior football in League Two. The midfielder played 39 games for the Silkmen and chipped in with a single goal.

He is a decent signing for Harrogate on a free as he is young, has experience now and has a point to prove to Wednesday after they released him.

