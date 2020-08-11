According to Belgian source Het Laatse Nieuws (HLN), Leeds United will have to take a backseat and watch transfer target Jonathan David sign for French side Lille despite tabling a €35m/£31.4m bid for the Canadian hitman.

That monster bid from the Whites will be particularly galling for the West Yorkshire club as it is more than what Ghent will receive from the Ligue 1 Lille who seem to have won the race to land the lethal international striker.

Interest in a player like David is obvious, it’s what he brings to the table. In 40 games last season for the Belgian side Gent, David had 23 goals and 10 assists across all competitions. An astonishing 18 of these goals and 8 of these assists came in the league – a further 5 goals and 2 assists coming in the Europa League competition.

Lille’s interest was thought to be dead in the water but has been reinvigorated on the back of their sale of Victor Osimhen to Napoli. Last night they struck a deal with Belgian side KAA Ghent with a down-payment of €27.5m/£24.7m and other bonuses taking that initial fee to over €30m/£26.9m.

What will be galling for Leeds United is they will have to sit and watch Lille complete this deal. When you consider that Ghent had “an offer of 35 million from Leeds United“, it will be a particular kick in the teeth he’s gone for €5m/£4.5m less.

The reason for the deal not being made is said to be at the behest of the player with HLN saying that “David did not want to go” to the recently promoted West Yorkshire outfit.

Will Leeds United be blessed or cursed that Jonathan David didn't want to sign for them?