Oldham Athletic have completed the signing of David Keillor-Dunn as confirmed by the club website.

The 22-year-old winger may have a record for the most amount of teams he played for as a youth player. He started his youth career at Middlesbrough but would go on to play for Sunderland and Chesterfield before becoming a professional. He wouldn’t end up being a pro at any of these clubs though and instead did so in Scotland for Ross County. He’d make over 40 appearances for them and had a loan spell with Falkirk during that stint. Most recently, he was at Wrexham but he was only able to make a few appearances for them before the season was ended early due to the Coronavirus.

Now Keillor-Dunn will be playing in the EFL after signing a one-year contract with Oldham. This is a big opportunity for the young winger to impress and he’ll hope to lead them to a better position in Sky Bet League Two this season.

After the deal was completed Keillor-Dunn said: “Harry’s told me his ideas and in my eyes it’s a perfect fit. Obviously he was a similar player and position to myself and just how enthusiastic and how he’s ready for the challenge, I really wanted to come here.

“I’m just so excited to get going. Listening to him, taking on board what he has to say and proceeding and progressing with a club means we can hopefully have some success along the way as well.”

