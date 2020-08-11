Leeds United announced the capture of talented teen striker Joe Gelhardt early yesterday evening – tweet and website link below. It came after a bit of a protracted affair that was done largely under the radar.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic on a four-year deal — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 10, 2020

The Gelhardt announcement by the Whites finally put a stop to many ‘Has he signed yet?’ questions to varied, harried reporters. It was a signing which saw the talented teen sign up at Elland Road on a four-year deal.

The young star arrives in West Yorkshire having only known football as a Latic. The Liverpool-born striker signed for Wigan as a schoolboy and his skill and potential has seen him move through the age ranks at the DW Stadium club, hitting the first-team picture last season.

Since the leap forward to the first-team set-up, Gelhardt made 19 appearances in this season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign, scoring 1 goal – a Cruyff turn and neat finish against Hull City. He is seen as a player with exceptional potential, something that Leeds United will be keen to hone.

Commenting on his big move, in words carried on the Leeds United website, starlet Gelhardt stresses just what it meant to him when he heard the Whites were in for him. On this he said:

“When I heard Leeds were interested I was made up. It’s a massive club and going into the Premier League now, hopefully I can kick on as a player and help the team make some very good memories.

On the topic of memories, he will be leaving behind a whole load of them at the Lancashire club as he adjusts to life as a £1m teen transfer. That’s the down-fee that Leeds United agreed with the Latics administrators to facilitate the transfer.

However, Wigan Today reveal other particulars of the deal with one facet of it looking like a big sweetener for the Latics in getting this transfer over the line. They state that there is a sell-on clause in there that lasts the entirety of the four-year initial deal. Wigan Today go into specific and say this “means Latics will get 20 per cent if Leeds decide to sell him during that timeframe.”

Obviously, given that he is only 18, there is no big rush for the Whites to sell him especially with the potential he has that is yet untapped. However, a 20% sell-on clause is something that will obviously benefit Wigan should a ‘too-good-to-be-let-go’ offer come in.

Have Leeds United paid bang on the money, too much or got a bargain with Joe Gelhardt?