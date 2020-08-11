Grimsby Town have completed the signing of Bilel Mohsni as confirmed by the club website.

The 33-year-old defender has certainly had a varied career before landing at Grimsby. He originally played in his native France for the likes of CO Les Ulis, Mende and US Saint-Georgies before making the move to Southend United in 2010. He became a bit of cult hero while at the club and after a loan with Ipswich Town, he made a big move to Rangers. His time in Glasgow was marred with discipline problems and eventually, he returned to France. His last team was Greek side Panachaiki.

Mohsni has now returned to England and has now signed with Grimsby on a one-year contract. He had been on trial with the Mariners earlier in the year but that was ended due to the Coronavirus. Now they have completed a move to bring him to Blundell Park for the next year.

After the move was completed, Grimsby head coach Ian Holloway said: “He is my leader, he’s my Virgil van Dijk.

“He can play anywhere, to be honest with you. In France, they have a sort of hall of fame, where they let anybody without a contract train and play with others and they play against clubs.

“He kept playing, he played nearly 30 games in that environment and he’s a wonderful man, I’ve known him for a very very long time, he’s a little bit firey I must admit…but I’ve forgiven him and I want him here to help us with our young lads. I’m absolutely delighted he’s decided to join me, he had other choices but because we were so close last year, he’s decided he wanted to come back to me”.

