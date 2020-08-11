Morecambe have completed a move to sign Ryan Cooney from Burnley on loan for the season as confirmed by the club website.

The 20-year-old defender came through the Bury academy and made his debut in the local derby against Rochdale. While he looked like he would be a great prospect for Bury, he was sold last year before the club folded and became a Burnley player. He is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Clarets.

He did head out on loan to Morecambe last season and would make 11 appearances for them before the season ended early due to the Coronavirus. They liked him enough that they have moved to bring him back to the club with Cooney signed a temporary deal that will keep him at Globe Arena for the year. They will want to make sure they avoid being in a battle against relegation and having the young full-back could help them with that.

After the signing was completed, Morecambe head coach Derek Adams said: “Ryan did particularly well for us while on loan last season.

“He’s a competitor, tough in the tackle, defensively very good and can get forward, putting good balls in the box.

“He needs to kick on now and do well again this year, he’s received another year’s contract with Burnley and we’re delighted to have him on loan for the season ahead.”

Cooney added: “I really enjoyed my time here last season, I had a good run of games and it was unfortunate that the season ended the way it did.

“We got called back in (at Burnley) just leading up to the Manchester City game, so I’ve been training for a while.

“It will be good to start this season with a fresh start. The gaffer has made some good additions to the squad and I think we’ll improve.”

