Hull City have completed a deal to sign Richie Smallwood as confirmed by the club website.

The 29-year-old midfielder started his career with Middlesbrough and did well after coming through their famed academy. But after making 60 league appearances for them, he was shipped out on loan to Rotherham United. He would make that move permanent and he was a fan favourite at the New York Stadium. In 2017, he decided to leave the Millers and joined Blackburn where he would be a key player for them over the three years he spent at the club.

Smallwood is a free agent this year and has dropped down into Sky Bet League One to sign for Hull. He has penned a two-year contract with the Tigers and has the option to extend for another year. He will be hoping to help Hull bounce back to the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking.

Following the signing, Hull head coach Grant McCann said: “We’re very happy to add Richie to the squad and I would like to take this opportunity to welcome him to the Club.

“He’ll be a great addition to the group. He will put his foot in, challenge for every ball and compete for everything on the pitch. He’s a winner, a warrior and a real leader.

“I’m sure our fans will love his endeavour, commitment and passion and I’m certain he will make a significant impact on the team this season.

“We’ve got some good young players at this Club and they will also benefit massively from Richie’s experience, along with his footballing knowledge and know-how.”

Do you think Smallwood will be a good signing for Hull?