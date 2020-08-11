In an interview with Middlesbrough’s official website, winger Marcus Browne admits he wants to be part of the club’s first-team plans next season.

He arrived at Middlesbrough from West Ham United last summer for a six-figure fee but failed to make an impression on then-manager Jonathan Woodgate.

Browne was used sporadically for Boro, playing 13 times, of which only six were starts. During that time he failed to score a goal or register an assist.

He was shipped out on loan for former club Oxford United in January, where he helped the U’s to a fourth-place finish and on to the Play-Off Final, ultimately losing to Wycombe Wanderers.

He scored five goals and got four assists in 14 games in League One, and is now ready to push on in the Championship with his parent club Middlesbrough.

“I was excited to come back,” he said.

“I feel in a much better place now, and it’s great being back on the grass and seeing people around the building.

“The loan was the best thing for me at the time. It was quite refreshing, I found my confidence again, enjoyed my football again, and was happy playing.

“It’s near enough a fresh start,” he added.

“I’ll get my head down, work hard, and try and make an impression.”

The impression he’ll need to make is on new manager Neil Warnock, who took the reigns at the end of last season. Browne will provide an option in wide areas, something which Boro don’t have in abundance.