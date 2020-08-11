Aston Villa are preparing a bid for £25million rated Brentford star Ollie Watkins as reported by Sky Sports News.

Watkins is the subject of interest from a host of Premier League clubs and he could be made available by the Bees due to their failure to win promotion from the Championship.

Villa boss Dean Smith is a keen admirer of the 24-year-old having worked with him whilst manager of Brentford and believes he has the ability to step up to the top-flight.

Watkins was the second top scorer in the Championship last term with 26 goals in 49 matches, second only to Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

It is rumoured that Watkins is keen to link up once again with Dean Smith and make the move to Villa Park.

However, they do face competition from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Sheffield United who are also said to be monitoring the striker ahead of a possible summer swoop.

Brentford value Watkins at £25million which is a hefty price tag which could put off some potential suitors.

Villa are also said to be keen on Watkins’ teammate Said Benrahma who is also valued at around £25million with the Midlands club looking to address their striking department this summer with the acquisition of Watkins.

Only three sides in the top-flight scored less goals than Dean Smith’s side which almost saw them relegated with them managing to escape a return to the Championship on the final day of the season.

