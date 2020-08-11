After a 17-day delay, when Mateusz Bogusz announced it during a Polish radio interview, Leeds United have finally confirmed that the Polish starlet has inked terms on a new three-year deal at Elland Road.

Leeds United’s scouting network really dug deep and unearthed a real gem when they found Matteusz Bogusz. By the tender age of just 16, he’d risen to the first-team for Ruch Chorzow. He went on to play 33 games for the Polish side, scoring 5 goals and providing 1 assist.

The two seasons that he has spent at Elland Road has seen him catch the eye of the coaching staff, many positive things said about him. His displays for the Under-23s had singled him out as a player with a future, one to watch so-to-speak. That put him on the first-team radar, the 18-year-old Poland Under-21 international finding his way to the senior team bench.

His debut against Charlton, although hard-earned after 20 Under-23 appearances, has left the youngster somewhat disappointed. On this point, he added, in conversation with Przybysz, that his intention was “not only to debut but to bring more to the team.”

If Bogusz’s words on signing a new deal were prescient, then his next steps will be away from Elland Road. On this, again in the aforementioned radio interview, Bogusz said:

“I wanted to go on loan this season, but Bielsa didn’t let anyone go. Now I will be gone one hundred percent, we’ve already talked about it. First I will sign a new contract and then I will go on loan.“

Bogusz said also that a number of offers had been placed for him with Leeds United and, to be honest, it is not hard to see why. He is a player that Leeds United value very much and one who has taken to the rigours and demands of English football like a duck to water. It will be a benefit to Leeds United, in the long-run, that the young Pole will gain this vital exposure to first-team football, rather than being subjected to the confines of age-level football for the Under-23s.

