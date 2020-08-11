Speaking to the Bolton News, Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said young star Dennis Politic looks set for a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious injury in a pre-season friendly.

Bolton Wanderers cruised to a 6-0 pre-season win at Loughborough University earlier today. However, the club look to have been hit with a big injury blow.

Young star Dennis Politic is said to have slipped awkwardly and looks to have suffered a serious injury, with manager Ian Evatt offering comment on the blow.

Speaking to the Bolton News, Evatt said that the club will rally around Politic after the injury, adding that it looks like he will be out for “a long spell”. He said:

“We’re looking at the clock and there are 10 minutes to go and we’ve scored 16 goals so far, conceded none, and things are looking really rosy. We hadn’t picked up any injuries, really, and then this happens.

“This game – life in general – does come to challenge us sometimes and it can be how you deal with that adversity.

“Dennis has got to stay positive now. It looks like he will be on the sidelines for a long spell but I said to the players in the dressing room that if one of us is hurt, we all have to hurt. We have to rally round him now and give him the support he needs.

“I hope, of course, that the injury is not as serious as it seemed initially – but the most important thing is to make sure he gets the help he needs.”

Politic, 20, made his breakthrough into Bolton Wanderers’ senior side last season. He scored five goals in 30 appearances, impressing in his first campaign as a first-team player with the club.

Now, attention will turn to getting a diagnosis on the injury before pressing on with recovery.