Since returning to pre-season training, young striker Brad Rolt is one of several academy players to be training with Peterborough United’s first-team.

As Posh kick on with their preparations for next season, Rolt has featured in pre-season friendlies, netting an impressive hat-trick against local side Kettering Town. Now, the youngster has provided an insight into the plans for his immediate future.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Rolt has spoken about the joy his prolific pre-season has brought him, also revealing a loan move is “on the cards” for next season. He said:

“It’s the best feeling scoring goals so to have four already is amazing. I just want to keep improving as a player and the intensity of the training and the chance to play with the first-team squad will do that.

“It’s on the cards I will go on loan this season and that should also help my development. It will be a good experience for me.”

Rolt had joined Welling United on loan in January but his time with the club was cut short when the season was cancelled. With another loan move on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what level the striker will be playing at.

