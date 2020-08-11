Gillingham have agreed personal terms with Jordan Graham according to a report from Football Insider.

The 25-year-old winger started his career with Aston Villa but never made a league appearance with them. He would go on to have loan stints with Ipswich Town, Bradford City and Wolves. He’d make that final loan move a permanent one but he wouldn’t play that much more for the Black Country side. Once again he was sent out on a loan adventure with him featuring for teams such as Oxford United, Fulham and Ipswich Town.

Most recently, Graham was on loan at Gillingham. He would make seven appearances for the Gills during this spell before the season was ended early due to the Coronavirus. When he returned to Wolves, he found out that he would be released at the end of his contract. Considering the rise in stature of the club since he first signed after that loan spell, it wasn’t a huge surprise. But it did mean that Graham needed a new club.

And Graham, who has been capped by both the England and Republic of Ireland youth teams, will be returning to Gillingham as he has agreed on personal terms with the club. Gillingham head coach Steve Evans obviously liked what he saw from Graham in the short amount of time he had at Priestfield and has worked to get him on what is believed to be a one-year contract. Now Graham has a chance to rebuild his career down in Essex.

