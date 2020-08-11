Speaking to the Doncaster Free Press, Doncaster Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin has said that the club have already turned down offers for midfielder Ben Whiteman.

As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman has been linked with Wigan Athletic. The club captain has previously attracted interest from the Championship and now, it has been revealed that Doncaster have received and rejected offers for Whiteman.

Speaking to the Doncaster Free Press, Doncaster chief executive Gavin Baldwin confirmed the news, saying:

“We’ve had calls but all of them have been turned down. We’ve had written offers and the board have turned them down. The board’s position is that it would have to be an exceptional offer to make it happen.

“They totally understand that if Ben was offered progression that was unbelievable, we’re not the sort of club that would want to stand in his way. Having said that, it has to be a case with the financials that Darren [Moore, manager] sits down and says he can improve the team with the money.

“The offers have not given us the ability to do that so they have been turned down.”

Whiteman, 24, has been a star performer for Doncaster Rovers since signing from Sheffield United in an initial loan deal in 2017. In total, the midfielder has netted 17 goals and laid on eight assists in 136 games across all competitions.

