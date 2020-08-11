Lincoln City have signed TJ Eyoma on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the season as confirmed by the club website.

The 20-year-old right-back, who can also play in the centre of defence, has come through the Tottenham academy and is seen as a top prospect for them. He has been named on the Spurs bench many times and has also come on to make a few appearances in the cup for them. He was loaned to Lincoln last season but he never made an appearance for them in that spell.

Now, Eyoma is back at Sincil Bank after signing another temporary deal. Even though he never made an appearance for the Imps the last time he headed to Lincolnshire, both the clubs and player were happy to for another loan to happen. Now the England youth international will get a chance to make his debut and show why he is so highly rated at Tottenham.

After the signing was completed, Eyoma said: “I’m delighted to return. I learnt a lot last season despite not playing, and I’m really grateful for the opportunity to come here again.

“Michael likes to develop young players, and this is a reason why I wanted to return. I feel like I’ll play games which will develop me further as a player, and hopefully my ability can contribute towards the team. I can’t wait to get going.”

His new head coach Michael Appleton added: “We are delighted to have TJ back with us. He was very unfortunate not to get some game time before we had to stop due to the pandemic. He’s a very strong and aggressive athlete, but also very comfortable on the ball. He’ll be a great addition to the squad.”

