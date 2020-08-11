Sunderland are now leading the race to sign free-agent defender Luke Garbutt with Ipswich Town ready to pull the plug on a potential deal according to the Northern Echo.

Ipswich had been interested in a move for the former Everton defender but have instead opted to take Stephen Ward on trial meaning there is now uncertainty over a possible deal for Garbutt.

Sunderland endured a disappointing season finishing eighth in League One and now face a third season in the third tier of English football.

Manager Phil Parkinson is eager to improve his squad ahead of the upcoming season as they look to mount a serious promotion push and return to the Championship.

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert has recently handed Stephen Ward, who is also primarily a left-back, a trial at the club and a contract offer will be made if the former Stoke and Burnley man impresses over the next few days.

This could pave the way for Sunderland to win the race for 27-year-old Garbutt who left Everton this summer following the expiry of his contract.

Garbutt has scored ten goals and provided 11 assists during the last two campaigns whilst on loan at League One Oxford United and Ipswich despite being a defender and has a wealth of experience at this level which could be a huge bonus to Sunderland.

Whether either side makes a move for Garbutt depends a lot on finances with them now being strained due to the Coronavirus pandemic but there is no doubt that the defender would be a real coup at League One level.

Would Luke Garbutt be a good signing for a League One club?