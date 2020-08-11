Hull City and Shrewsbury Town are plotting a move to sign Rangers’ Greg Docherty according to a report from the Daily Record.

The 23-year-old midfielder, who has been capped four times by the Scotland U21s, started his career with Hamilton Academical. He impressed enough there to earn a move to his boyhood club, Rangers. He has struggled to break into the first team at Ibrox and has been loaned out twice. His first stint away was in England at Shrewsbury but most recently he headed to Edinburgh in order to play for Hibernian.

It appears that first-team football is still not on the cards for Docherty and teams are now lining up to sign him. The team that seems to be leading the race are Hull City. The Tigers were relegated from the Sky Bet Championship and head coach Grant McCann is looking to reshape the squad so that they are ready to get promoted back to the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking. They will face competition though from Shrewsbury. They are very familiar with Docherty from his aforementioned loan spell with the Shrews and would be happy to bring him back to Shropshire. Hibernian are also said to be interested in signing Docherty.

The only difficulty in this move might be Docherty himself. Rangers are the club he has loved since a child and this report suggests he might not be willing to give up on his dream just yet. Any move away would require his head to overrule his heart.

Would Docherty be a good signing for Hull and Shrewsbury?